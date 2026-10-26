Woman Flies From Greece To India To Meet Hinge Match Of 3 Years. First Stop: Grandparents' House

In a video that has gone viral on Instagram, garnering over 6.8 million views, solo traveller Zoe Zannos, who lives in Greece, shared that they flew to India to meet a man they matched with on Hinge three years ago.

Zoe revealed that they matched while Zoe was living in South Africa. They added that their now-friend was not even in South Africa at the time and had changed his location on the dating app just for fun. While the two never dated, they have remained friends for the past three years.

They also documented their journey, including a flight from Athens to Mumbai, followed by a connecting flight to Delhi. During the trip, they listened to a special playlist of upbeat Indian songs curated by their friend.

The man was waiting to receive them at Delhi airport. The first place he took Zoe was his grandparents' house, where they enjoyed a delicious homemade Indian breakfast.

The spread featured paranthas. Later in the day, they explored Delhi and feasted on palak patta chaat and ram ladoo with radish and mint chutney. They also spent time playing games and sightseeing around the city.

In the caption, Zoe wrote, "What happens when u put your Hinge in a different country for fun? After too many calls, texts and stupid Netflix parties, now we get to eat spinach chaat on the side of the street. Who would have thought?"

Zoe is not the only traveller to go viral for documenting their Indian adventures. Recently, British traveller Kay and her Turkish partner, Gogo, shared their overnight journey to Indore aboard the Veer Bhumi Express. Read about their experience here.