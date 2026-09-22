'I'm Burnt Out': Techie, 28, Contemplates Quitting Job For Health, Wife And Travel

A 'burnt-out' techie said he was considering leaving his job to take a 3-6 month career break. Based in Bengaluru, the 28-year-old techie with six years of experience said he was earning Rs 30-35 lakh per annum (LPA), working as a product manager. The techie detailed that he wanted to step back from work and focus on their health, spend time with wife and travel.

Having gotten married only six months ago, the techie said he wanted to figure out what to do in life next during the voluntary break period.

"I'm considering taking a 3-6 month break because I've been feeling burned out and want to focus on my health, spend time with my wife, travel, and think about what I want from the next phase of my work life," the techie wrote.

While he was relatively comfortable financially, the techie wondered if quitting the job was the right decision.

"My wife is working, our monthly household expenses are Rs 1.25-1.5 lakh. My savings can cover roughly a year of expenses, I have no loans or debt, and my parents are financially independent, well settled, and have pension," the techie said.

"The main thing holding me back is the potential impact on my professional trajectory," he added.

The engineer said he would be giving up his salary for several months and would eventually need to re-enter the job market. Consequently, he sought advice from those who had taken a similar decision in their career.

"For people who've taken a similar break, how difficult was it to get back into Product, did recruiters care about the gap, would you recommend taking 3-6 months off or keeping it shorter, and what did you actually do during your break?"

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Mixed Reactions

The responses were mixed, with a section of social media users advising the techie to stay put as the job market was tough, while others told him to take the plunge and prioritise his health.

"You won't get a job afterwards. The job market is very bad," said one user, while another added: "Struggling to find a job for 14 months. I have used up most of my savings, just waiting for that day when I can get back to the grind. Suggest you to find another one before you quit this one."

A third commented: "Left a great role at a similar comp last year. Thought of 6 months initially ,but that stretched to approximately 18month with short consulting assignments of my liking in between. Go ahead. it will be fine."

A fourth said: "Recruiter here. 3-6 months gap for PM roles is fine; but I'd suggest making some projects and stuff in advance. Then you can can add them in portfolio/cv/screening round that this is what you did in break."