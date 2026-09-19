'I Miss Bangalore Days': NRI Living In UK Says They Lost All Motivation At Work

An NRI techie who moved to the UK five years ago has admitted to losing all motivation at work. With the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) automating the majority of their job, the 38-year-old said they were missing their old 'Bangalore days' when working late nights on projects was exciting.

The techie said they had managed to secure permanent residency, but the workplace was extremely boring, and the cold weather, high taxes, and high expenses did not make matters any better.

"I don't feel any sense of interest or excitement in anything anymore. Working, playing, travelling, movies, hobbies, video games, sports," the techie said.

"We are doing everything using AI vibe coding now. Architecture, documentation, coding, debugging, etc. This is not giving me any sense of meaning or fulfilment. My only role now is to attend meetings and prompt AI to make it do all the grunt work," the techie said.

The NRI said living in Bangalore allowed them to have a better social circle, while life in the UK was relatively sterile, where they just checked their clock all day long.

"I miss those Bangalore days when I was working late nights on exciting North American projects. People were very friendly and social and there were lots of team events. And the salary upside and savings potential were real," the techie said.

"Here I am just checking my watch all day to clock off at 5:00. There is no motivation to work harder because there is no stocks and any extra hike and bonuses gets eaten up by extremely high govt. taxes."

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'Work On Yourself'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the techie to work upon themself, change their scenery, as the problems would not magically disappear if they returned to India.

"Go to a sunny country like Spain, Portugal, or South France and spend a few days without checking your phone. You're burned out," said one user, while another added: "Get your vitamins checked and take therapy. Join a gym, get out of bed more often, and try to socialise."

A third commented: "That's the exact work you would do anywhere else. There is no point in coding and documentation when the AI does it in a minute. You should focus on the big picture: thinking. Build something of value by yourself. Coding is essentially free now. You can build out whatever you want and probably find some people would pay for it."

A fourth said: "You are showing signs of depression. You will find the same problems in India. First, work on your mental state, everything else will fall into place. Don't take your mental health lightly; find happiness in your current situation; it will change automatically."