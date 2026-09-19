Parents Demand Rs 50 Lakh Wedding, Tell Son To Take Rs 45 Lakh Loan, Internet Tells Him 'Don't Do It'

Renowned for their grandeur and opulence, Indian weddings have become even more extravagant in the social media era, with families spending lakhs on the festivities. While most fall into the trap of splurging beyond their means, a 27-year-old man has questioned his family's decision to inject Rs 50 lakh into his wedding. In a social media post, the man shared his dilemma, stating he was ready for a love marriage after a long struggle, but the parents were adamant that the wedding should happen on their terms.

The parents said they wanted a grand wedding for 1,500 guests and suggested that the son take a Rs 45 lakh personal loan if the family was unable to sell land.

"The estimated cost is around Rs 50 lakhs for the wedding, including buying a car costing under Rs 10 lakhs around the same time. The problem is funding," the man wrote.

"My family is suggesting that I take a Rs 45 lakh personal loan if my father is unable to sell some family land. The issue is that those lands are already tied up with bank loans."

The man said his father already had a debt of approximately Rs 50 lakh but claimed that he would clear everything by selling land despite not having any confirmed leads just yet.

"On the other hand, my fiancee's family is okay to host a simple wedding at their place costing around Rs 15 lakhs total," he said.

"The emotional side is complicated too. My parents say nobody in our family has had a grand wedding before and they want this to be a big celebration. Also, as it is an intercaste marriage, they want it to be lavish. They also say that if I can't afford it now, I should wait 2 years. Unfortunately, my fiancee's family cannot wait that long."

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'Don't Do It'

As the post went viral, social media users unanimously advised the man to avoid taking on debt for the wedding, adding that the parents may not be fully on board with the idea of the union.

"Selling some land? You are doomed," said one user, while another added: "The part about telling you to wait 2 years if you can't afford it makes me feel like they're still not fully on board with the wedding and are using this as an obstacle to discourage you."

A third commented: "Your wedding, trust me, no matter how planned and fancy, will be over in 24 to 48 hours, and your loans will last and choke your freedom for 10/20 years! Please convince your fam and have a smaller function. Taking on debt to “show people” you are rich when ur not rich is the best way to get poor fast."

A fourth said: "Don't do it! No one remembers or talks about even the Ambani wedding anymore. This is a complete waste to feed their delusions and ego."