"I Don't Belong Here": NRI's Confession After 6 Months Back In India From US

An NRI who moved back to India from the US six months ago confessed they were struggling with the readaptation process. In a social media post, the NRI said they felt like they 'don't belong here anymore,' having returned to be closer to home and take care of ageing parents. The NRI said they had spent a significant amount of time in the US before returning to the homeland, which made the transition even more difficult.

"I've been back in India for about six months after spending a significant amount of time in the US, and honestly, I'm struggling more than I expected," the NRI said.

Having returned, the expat said they were feeling 'incredibly lonely' as they didn't have any friends anymore. The old ones had moved on with life, and any attempt to catch up was futile.

"I don't really have friends here anymore. My old friends have their own lives now, and everyone seems busy. I've tried initiating plans and reaching out, but nobody has really made the effort to meet," they said.

"I understand that people are busy and that life changes, but after repeatedly trying, it starts to feel like I'm the only one who cares about maintaining these friendships."

Wondering if they made a mistake, the NRI admitted to constantly thinking about their life in the US where they had a routine and independence.

"I know I can't go back and change the decision, and I don't want to blame my parents either. They were genuinely worried about me and wanted me home. But emotionally, this transition has been much harder than I imagined."

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'Give It Time'

Reacting to the NRI's assessment, social media users advised the individual that six months was too short a time to make such sweeping conclusions.

"We are like zoo animals. Some adapt fast, some adapt late, but the brain eases in after a while, like it or not.

You're experiencing reverse culture shock," said one user, while another added: "I feel most of the folks who move abroad, expect that back home things will be frozen in time and they will have access to it as soon as they are back. But that's not how things work."

A third commented: "You cannot keep thinking about the US now. If you do that, you will develop a big disinterest, which might last all your life. Please try to form new connections in India. India is huge; if you do not like one place, try moving somewhere else. Keep exploring, travel a bit, and see the country."

A fourth said: "6 months is too short a time to form any conclusions; you need to give it time. And try to forget about the US, it will only hold you back and prevent you from adapting to India properly."