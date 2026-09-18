'Think Twice Before Leaving India': Expat's Reality Check About Rs 77 Lakh Salary In Germany

Living and earning abroad sounds like a dream, but often the reality is completely different. An Indian man claiming to have lived in Germany for six years recently shared a 'reality check' for the people looking to venture to a European nation. Tanuj explained that a salary of 70,000 euros (Rs 77 lakh) may sound grand on paper, but when it comes to in-hand earnings and other expenses, the number rarely translates to savings.

Tanuj listed several expenses that can affect a person's finances in Germany. According to the ex-expat, around 40 per cent of the salary can be simply devoured by taxes, while rent in major cities can cost upwards of €1,500.

"Reality check for Indians dreaming of Germany or Europe. I lived in Germany for six years. A 70,000 euro salary sounds massive in INR (approximately 65-70 LPA after conversion)," wrote Tanuj in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

He pointed out that electricity and internet were expensive in Deutschland, in addition to high insurance costs. As for eating out, the food was expensive, and every service required extra money.

Tanuj then compared the salary using purchasing power parity (PPP), writing, “After PPP adjustment, €70k in Germany feels closer to approximately 32-35 LPA in India.”

"So, before leaving your well-paid job in India. Think twice. Make a decision wisely instead of regretting later," he added.

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Mixed Responses

As the post gained traction, the responses were mixed, with a section of users agreeing with Tanuj's breakdown while others highlighting that moving abroad wasn't always about money.

"People don't understand there's a term, Purchasing Power Parity (PPP)," said one user, while another added: "Salary conversion really does not tell the whole story. Taxes, rent, insurance and everyday expenses change the equation completely."

A third commented: "It isn't always about the money. Sometimes having the name of a good company is worth much more. Compromises and adjustments are a part of life and career."

A fourth said: "There are no jobs for English speakers anymore in Deutschland. 1 should be able to speak C1 level German language. Booming fields are nursing, commercial truck drivers, carpenters. Clearing German B2 exam a is must for Ausbildung."