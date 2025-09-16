Indian Couple's Rs 3.1 Lakh Monthly Expenses In Germany Sparks Debate: "Too High"

In a viral Instagram video, an Indian couple, Payal and Gaurav, who have made Germany their home, revealed their monthly expenses of 3,000 euros--equivalent to about Rs 3.1 lakh. The couple, aiming to demystify life abroad, shared this breakdown to underscore that beyond glamorous travel and lifestyle perks, smart budgeting is key to thriving in Europe.

Diving into the details, the largest chunk goes to housing, with rent taking up 1,500 euros (Rs 1.55 lakh) for what appears to be a comfortable setup. Utilities like electricity add another 100 euros (Rs 10,360), while car-related costs include insurance at 120 euros (Rs 12,500) and petrol at 200 euros (Rs 20,700). Daily sustenance isn't cheap either: groceries clock in at 600 euros (Rs 62,000), and dining out tallies 400 euros (Rs 41,400). They also allocate 80 euros (Rs 8,300) for gym memberships. Notably, this list excludes travel and additional insurances, implying even higher outlays for a fuller picture.

The video has ignited a firestorm of reactions online, with netizens divided on whether this reflects luxury or necessity.

One user noted, "It's a fact, but not for everyone. This kind of expense and income is only experienced by a few foreigners. The rest have an average income of 60-80k (without tax) and expenses of almost 2000 to 2500, depending on your living standards."

Others praised it as "a very good and affordable life in Europe," while acknowledging Germany's steep taxes.

A second user commented, "What percentage of money can you save after these expenses ...also, do you consider yourself as middle class or upper class with your current wages?"

A third said, "Do u save any money? Cause the expenses are too high?"

A fourth added, "Please share earnings vis a vis earning both in iñdian currency. Agree life is expensive anywhere in this world may be except india."