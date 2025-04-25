"I Save Rs 1 Lakh A Month": Bengaluru Woman's Post Detailing Her Spending Habits Goes Viral

A 23-year-old Reddit user has gone viral for inviting users to "roast or judge" her for her financial decisions. In her post, the Bengaluru woman shared her monthly expenses and lifestyle, revealing how she manages to save Rs 1 lakh a month despite her hefty spending habits. She shared that she lives alone in Bengaluru and spends around Rs 70,000 monthly. "I work remotely," she wrote, before sharing the break down of her expenses: Rs 27,000 for a 1BHK flat, Rs 199 for Netflix, Rs 2,000 for Claude Pro, Rs 15,000 on food, Rs 10,000 dining out, Rs 499 water bill, Rs 700 electricity, and around Rs 10,000 on gifts or purchases for her parents every month.

"I can't pin point but it's usually 70k a month. And i save around 1L a month," the woman wrote, adding, "I know I can do better, but I really don't want to live horribly in my youth to save money." The 23-year-old also revealed that she doesn't drink, smoke or party. "But I love spending on mom and dad and exploring good food," she said.

Further, the Redditor addressed the curiosity around her job and salary. "For anyone asking how i landed this offer, firstly, i had multiple switches lol, just in a year," she wrote. The woman also responded to those who assumed that she was from a top-tier college. "I'm literally from a VIT equivalent institute lol, your college has nothing to do with your package," she said.

The post has sparked curiosity around her job and salary and triggered varied reactions from social media users.

"If you are making 1.7L at 23, please feel free to roast us," jokingly wrote one user. "27k for 1bhk, that too while working remote? Why?" asked another.

"As long as you are spending for your peace of mind, keeping your parents happy and saving more than you're spending, you are absolutely on the right track," expressed a third user.

"Bro, it's honestly great spending on high-quality food, taking care of your parents if you have a solid bond, living in a good house with proper security, and still saving 1L... that's amazing!" commented one user.

"You're saving more than 50% of your salary, anyone judging you or saying wrong would be a stupid for sure coz I don't see anything wrong here," said another.