Bengaluru Man Shares How He Lives Comfortably On Rs 20,000 A Month: "Don't Drink Or Smoke"

A 22-year-old Reddit user has gone viral for sharing his surprisingly frugal monthly expenses, revealing how he lives comfortably in Bengaluru, one of India's priciest cities, on a salary of Rs 20,000 a month. His post has sparked widespread discussion, inspiring many to reassess their spending habits.

In the Reddit post, the user revealed his monthly expenses to help others understand the cost of living in Bengaluru. He shared that he has been living independently in the city for six months, splitting rent with friends to keep costs manageable. His monthly breakdown includes Rs 8,000 for food, Rs 9,000 for rent (part of a Rs 23,000 shared home), Rs 2,000 for travel via public transport and Rapido, and Rs 2,000 for miscellaneous expenses like toiletries and cleaning supplies, totalling Rs 21,000.

The user credited his manageable lifestyle to deliberate choices like avoiding alcohol, smoking, and frequent partying, which help keep his expenses low. However, he also encouraged others to prioritise their preferences, suggesting they shouldn't follow his example if they want to fully experience their 20s.

"Hey folks! I've (22) been living on my own in Bangalore for the past 6 months, and I thought I'd share a breakdown of my monthly expenses for anyone curious about the cost of living here," the user wrote.

See the post here:

"It's enough for a pretty comfortable lifestyle — not lavish, but manageable. I don't drink, smoke, or party much, so your mileage may vary. (Don't be like me — go out and enjoy your 20s if you are that kind of person," he added.

The Reddit post resonated with many users, who praised the young man's financial discipline and budgeting skills. One user said, "You are doing great, man! When I was your age I was earning 22k INR per month in Bangalore and was spending nearly 14k atleast. This was 6 years back."

Another commented, "That's so impressive! I'm really inspired and would love to implement such habits in my routine too!"

A third said, "Please post this in r/Bangalore too, where people cry that 20 lakh per annum is not enough. Very proud of you, good job." A fourth added, "People are earning Rs 40–50,000 a month and living comfortably, and then there are people making Rs 2–3 lakh and struggling. It's all about choices, where you eat, how you travel, and what fun means to you."