On Camera, Bengaluru Man Sets Relative's House On Fire Over Rs 5 Lakh Loan

A long-standing financial dispute between relatives took a dangerous turn in Bengaluru's Viveknagar, where a man attempted to set a house on fire with family members inside. The incident occurred on July 1 around 5:30 PM and was captured on CCTV.

The house belongs to Venkataramani and her son Satish. According to the complaint filed, the accused is a man named Subramani, a relative of the family.

The dispute dates back nearly 7-8 years, when Parvati, the complainant's relative, borrowed Rs 5 lakh from Venkataramani for her daughter Mahalakshmi's wedding. Despite repeated requests, the loan was never repaid. The issue resurfaced recently during a family wedding function, where Venkataramani once again asked Parvati to return the money.

This is said to have led to verbal arguments, insults and even threats. Following this, the family is said to have planned this attack.

While Satish was at work near Domlur, his mother called him saying she and Mohan Das, Satish's brother, were inside the house when someone entered their compound and poured petrol on the main door, footwear stand, and bedroom window before setting it on fire.

Neighbours who noticed it managed to extinguish the fire, and helped alert those inside. No injuries were reported, but the front portion of the house and windows have been damaged.

CCTV footage later revealed Subramani entering the premises at around 5:21 PM with a bottle of petrol, pouring it on the shoe rack and front portion of the house and then using a match stick to light it up, in the hurry he nearly gets caught up in the flames.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed and an FIR has been registered at the Viveknagar police station and investigations are on.

