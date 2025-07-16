Rs 11 Lakh Fraud And Harassment: Man Dies By Suicide After Digital Arrest

A Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) employee died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by a man posing as a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and threatening to arrest him. The man, identified as Kumar, left a handwritten suicide note, describing how he was blackmailed and coerced into transferring Rs 11 lakh into several bank accounts. The man stated that he was ending his life due to harassment and ill health.

The incident has been reported from Kelagere village in Karnataka, where Kumar was found hanging from a tree. The victim, Kumar, used to work in HSR Layout with BESCOM on a contract basis.

According to a suicide note, which Kumar warned 'not to ignore', he got a call from a man named Vikram Goswami, claiming to be from the CBI and possessing an arrest warrant in his name. Kumar was allegedly threatened into depositing Rs 1.95 lakh. Frightened, he did so.

The fake CBI officer repeatedly called Kumar, asking him to transfer more money into several bank accounts. In total, Kumar sent Rs 11 lakh. But the extortion and harassment didn't end there.

Tired and afraid, Kumar decided to end his life by hanging from a tree.

"I am ending my life because of this harassment and ill health," he wrote in a suicide note.

In the note, Kumar has mentioned the mobile numbers of fraudsters, which the MK Doddi Police in Channapatna are investigating. The cops are also verifying the veracity of the suicide note and the claimed transactions.

Kumar's phone remains locked, posing a challenge for the police.