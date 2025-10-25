NRI From Germany Amazed By Low Grocery Costs In India: "Rs 95 For 2.25 Litres Of Coke?"

A video of a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who recently returned from Germany has gone viral for his surprised reaction to grocery prices in India. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows the man shopping with his sister at an Indian supermarket, expressing disbelief at how affordable common items are compared to what he was used to in Germany.

While browsing, he picks up a 2.25-litre bottle of Coca-Cola priced at just Rs 95, commenting on how significantly cheaper it is than in Europe. He also highlights a small box of Tic Tac mints priced at Rs 20 in India, noting that the same product costs around Rs 200 in Germany.

Watch the video here:

His reactions have resonated with many viewers online, especially Indians living abroad who often face high living costs. The video sheds light on the broader experience of returning NRIs who are struck by the economic contrast in everyday spending-particularly for food and personal care items.

This light-hearted yet relatable moment has gained traction for illustrating a common reverse culture shock among Indians returning home after living overseas. It also reflects on how the affordability of daily essentials continues to be one of India's key advantages in terms of cost of living.