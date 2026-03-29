Bengaluru Man Slits Mother, Sister, Nephew's Throats Then Attempts To Kill Self, 2 Dead

Four members of a family attempted suicide on the outskirts of Bengaluru allegedly due to mounting financial debt, leaving two people dead and two others critically injured, police said.

The victims have been identified as Asha (55) and her daughter Varshitha (34), who died on the spot. Varshitha's brother Mohan Gowda (32) and her 11‑year‑old son Mayank sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

According to police, Mohan allegedly slit the throats of his mother, sister and nephew before attempting to take his own life in a similar manner. The incident came to light after the family recorded a video stating that financial debt had pushed them to take the extreme step. The video was sent to relatives.

After receiving the video, relatives rushed to the house. Finding the doors locked from inside, they entered through the back door and found the four family members inside the house. Police were alerted soon after and reached the spot.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakanth MV said preliminary investigation suggests that heavy financial debt was the reason behind the incident. Mohan was reportedly involved in chit fund businesses, dealing in amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Police said he was also running seasonal chit schemes related to meat during the Ugadi festival and firecrackers during the Diwali festival. Along with this, he was allegedly leading an extravagant lifestyle, which resulted in mounting debts.

Unable to repay the loans, the family is believed to have decided to end their lives, police said. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause behind the incident.