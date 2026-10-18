"Nobody Told Us": Finnish Family Lists 10 Things In India That Left Them Amazed

A Finnish content creator couple has praised India's culture and way of life, adding that there were things in the country that “amazed” them. Touko and Janika, who moved with their kids from Finland to Mumbai, have given their honest take on what they love about India. The duo mentioned in an Instagram video that India keeps surprising them with “impressive” things.



Finnish Couple Impressed By India

For Touko and Janika, one of the most surprising things about India was its cinema halls. They shared a glimpse of a theatre with a slide for kids running alongside the wall. Another impressive feature was quick food delivery using apps. The couple also praised the Mumbai Metro, calling it “clean, modern, cool, and affordable.” The availability of home services such as cleaning, repairs, and installations via apps was another thing that Touko and Janika liked about India. The post also showed visuals of the family enjoying their time shopping in India. The video praised the country's shopping culture, which features both street stalls and massive malls. Private healthcare consultations were also on the couple's list of impressive things about India. The ability to book ambulances using apps was one more thing they were impressed by. Quick commerce options and the digitisation of everything from booking taxis to other services were things the couple definitely counted among India's positives. The Finnish couple was surprised by India's 10-minute grocery delivery apps. The final thing the couple loved about India was UPI payments, even for buying something as small as a banana.



“From 10-minute deliveries and UPI payments to amazing cinemas and everyday services… India keeps surprising us!” the post read.





The post said that other countries could learn some things from India.



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A Glimpse From The Finnish Family's “Busy” Mumbai Afternoon

Touko and Janika frequently share snippets of their life in Mumbai. In a recent video, the couple showed a glimpse of a “busy” Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. The shocking thing? There was no traffic jam or honking. The scene was from the Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai.





The family enjoyed a nice walk in the sunshine among Kala Ghoda's cobbled streets before indulging in some coffee and snacks.



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