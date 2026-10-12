Foreigner Shares Parents' Reaction After Showing Them What India Looks Like

A visit to a new place can become even more special when loved ones get to experience it for the first time.A Russian woman, Marina Kharbani, who lives in India, recently shared her parents' reaction after their visit to Guwahati Airport, expressing how proud she felt to show them what India has to offer.

The woman shared a video capturing her parents' first reaction to Guwahati Airport. The text displayed on the video read, "First reaction of my parents on Guwahati Airport."

The video focused on their reaction as they experienced the Guwahati airport for the first time.

Their response appeared to be a special moment for the woman, who was happy to share this experience with her parents.

Watch Video Here:

Sharing her feelings, the Russian woman wrote that her parents were truly amazed by what they saw. She also expressed how proud she felt to show them what India has to offer.

Her message highlighted the happiness of seeing her parents appreciate a place in India and experience something that left them amazed.

Through the video and her words, the woman shared a personal moment with her parents, showing how meaningful it was for her to introduce them to this part of India.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "India is beautiful."

Another user noted, "Welcome to Guwahati."

Her video also drew a response from Guwahati Airport. They wrote, "Dear Ms Kharbani, we're so glad to hear that your parents loved their first experience at the airport! It's wonderful to know that the airport left such a positive impression. We look forward to welcoming you and your family again soon!"