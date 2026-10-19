Two Men Seen Hanging Out Of Moving Car In Jhansi, Arrested

Performing dangerous stunts on moving vehicles can put people at risk. In Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, two men were arrested after a video showing them hanging from a moving car while performing stunts went viral on social media.

Sharing the video on X, Jhansi police wrote, "On 17.10.2026, upon a video of performing stunts with a car surfacing on social media, Nawabad police station swiftly took action and arrested stunt performer Ansh Prajapati (resident of Kotwali) along with a Maruti Suzuki Fronx car. The vehicle was seized under the MV Act, and proceedings were initiated against the accused under relevant sections, after which he was produced before the honourable court.

"Jhansi Police appeals to the general public not to engage in dangerous driving on the roads and to follow traffic rules," the post reads.

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The accused, identified as Ansh Prajapati and Shivam Ahirwar, were arrested by the Jhansi police. Following the video's circulation, Nawabad police seized the car and registered a case against them.

After the police action, the two men were seen apologising with folded hands and holding their ears while being taken away by the police. The incident came to light after the video showing their stunt went viral on social media.

