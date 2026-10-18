"Dystopian Fitness Video": Video Of Woman Jogging Amid France Protests Goes Viral Online

A video of a woman, dressed in athletic wear, casually jogging past a burning barricade amid the ongoing unrest in cities across France is going viral on social media platforms, with users calling it the "most dystopian fitness video on the internet". While streets in parts of the country have seen blockades, tear gas, and tense clashes, this particular clip captures a woman casually jogging as if she were running on a treadmill at a local gym.

In this video, thick black smoke can be seen billowing into the air from a blazing pile of debris in the middle of a street. But instead of running for safety, the woman maintains a steady, relaxed jogging pace. But the exact location of the video couldn't be confirmed.

The clip quickly drew millions of views and reactions online, leaving viewers stunned by her level of calm.

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Watch the video here:

"... or that's her normal running route. I'm a runner and a train literally fell from a 2-story-tall train track into a river beside my trail and the runners were back there the very next week," one user wrote in the comment section.

"She's minding her own business. What do you want them to do to her? In fact, this is pretty commendable by both entities in this scenario," another user noted.

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Protests in France

The protests in France began as a student movement over poor conditions in public schools and quickly expanded into a national crisis over the cost of living and economic inequality.

While hundreds of thousands protested peacefully, violent fringe groups targeted public buildings, looted luxury boutiques and supermarkets and attacked police vehicles and officers.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said the government would not be "intimidated" by violence, and blamed the unrest on the "ultra-left".

"To those who clearly want to use this violence as a 'warm-up' before the presidential election, I say clearly: We will not let ourselves be intimidated. No one will impose their political agenda through violence," he wrote in a post on X.