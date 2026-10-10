"India Is Digitally Advanced": Polish Woman Discovers Photo Printing Service On Blinkit

Quick-commerce platforms in India have made shopping easier by delivering products such as groceries, medicines and electronic items. A Polish woman recently praised the country's digital services after discovering that she could order printed photographs through Blinkit and get them delivered to her home.

Dominika Patalas-Kalra shared her experience in an Instagram video. She described India as highly advanced in digital services and said she had not expected an Indian app to offer photo printing.

While browsing Blinkit, she came across the printing option and decided to try it. She explained that the platform allows users to print documents, passport photographs and regular pictures.

Watch Video Here:

Dominika ordered three photographs in different formats. The available options included large, album, square and Polaroid-style prints. She was surprised to see that the estimated delivery time was just 21 minutes.

When the photographs arrived, Dominika opened the package and checked each print. After examining the large, square and Polaroid-style photographs, she expressed surprise at their quality. She said the prints were of very good quality and that she was shocked by the results.

Dominika also revealed that she paid around Rs 100 for the photographs. She praised the services available in India for making her daily life easier.

In her Instagram post's caption, she said she was surprised by the technology available in India and appreciated how it made her life more convenient. She also joked that these services were making her lazier.

Social Media Reaction

Her post received reactions from people who highlighted the convenience of such platforms in India. One user commented, "Convenience at its peak right now in India."

Another user noted, "I have been using it for the last two years, and it is really helpful."

"Print is an old option, and ambulance is new," added a third user.