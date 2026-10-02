Entrepreneur Shares How Life Between India And US Gave Him Two Homes

Entrepreneur Shashi Bellamkonda has shared a personal reflection about his connection with India and the United States after spending a family-filled vacation in Hyderabad. He described his experience of having a home in both countries and the differences he noticed between the two places.

Bellamkonda said that while leaving Hyderabad for the airport, he looks for a particular building on the way. He described it as a small reminder that he is leaving one home to return to another.

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He wrote, "I've spent half my life in India and half in the United States, so apparently I've managed to collect two homes and one very confusing answer to 'Where are you from?'"

"The cultures are different, yet familiar in all the important ways. Technology sometimes skips a few steps in one place," Bellamkonda added.

He also observed that technology sometimes skips a few steps in one place.

He added that during his recent weeks in India, artificial intelligence, or AI, hardly came up in conversations.

According to Bellamkonda, people were busy dealing with everyday problems in traditional ways. They talked to each other, made phone calls and asked their relatives for advice.

Bellamkonda wrote, "Now I'm heading back to the other home, where I'll probably ask AI to help me recover from the vacation."

Social Media Reactions

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "I have visited Hyderabad. Wonderful place to visit."

"I can relate to it," added a third user.

A third user noted, "So true reflections."