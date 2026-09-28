Man Says Travelling Abroad Can Change How People See Development

Travelling abroad can sometimes offer more than new experiences, as it can also change the way people look at their own country. An X user, Suraj Kumar Talreja, has shared a post discussing how international travel can give Indians a different perspective on development.

In his post, Talreja said every Indian should travel abroad at least once, not to experience luxury but to gain perspective. He said people may start noticing things that are often taken for granted, such as better-planned cities, cleaner public spaces, efficient public transport, disciplined systems and infrastructure that simply works.

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According to Talreja, such experiences can make people realise that development is not always about having more money. He said it is also about planning, priorities, execution and accountability.

He wrote, "It's about planning, priorities, execution and accountability. Travel doesn't just show you the world. Sometimes, it shows you what India could be doing better."

He concluded by saying that travel does not just show people the world. Sometimes, it also shows them what India could be doing better.