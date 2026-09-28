Entrepreneur Urges People To Stop Relying On Miracles And Take Charge Of Their Lives

Entrepreneur Jasveer Singh has shared a post discussing what he described as one of the biggest problems faced by middle-class and poor people in India: waiting for a miracle to solve their problems.

In his post, Singh said many people turn to fasting and prayer when they face difficulties in different parts of life. He gave examples of people praying when they do not have a job, when their business is not working, when they are facing money problems, or when their marriage is not happening.

Check Out The Post Here:

Singh also pointed to the emergence of new "babas" every few months. He said some claim to be God, have special powers or have a direct connection with God, while people believe them and give them money, chadars, iPhones, gold and other things they are asked for.

According to Singh, this belief can make people "lethargic" because they may stop looking for solutions to their problems and instead wait for an invisible power to solve them.

He ended his post by urging people to stop waiting for miracles and start working, saying, "You are the only miracle your life needs."

Social Media Reaction

The post drew mixed reactions online.

One user commented, "It's always good to believe in miracles and God."

Another user noted, "You got it wrong, brother."

"Praying creates positive energy and hope," added a third user.