"Should Not Be This Expensive": Entrepreneur Raises Concern Over Preschool Admission Fees

An entrepreneur has claimed that he was asked to make a Rs 1.5 lakh donation to secure preschool admission for his two-year-old daughter, sparking a discussion on social media. Pritesh Lakhani shared the allegation on X while searching for a preschool for his daughter, who recently turned two. According to him, a parent at one of the schools told him that a donation of Rs 1.5 lakh was required for admission.

Lakhani said his family was looking for preschools where their daughter would not have to change schools later.

According to Lakhani, the parent he spoke to said the donation was mandatory. He also claimed that the school could conduct an assessment of the child and parents, and could reject them and charge a higher amount.

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He added that preschool education should not be this expensive.

Social Media Reaction

Lakhani's post led to a discussion on X, with several users questioning the practice of charging large amounts for preschool admission. Some users also suggested alternatives such as homeschooling.

One user commented, "Nursery admission in my tier 3 city requires a donation of about 3 lakhs."

Another user noted, "Donation is mandatory in every aspect of education in India now."

"It's a crazy world," added a third user.