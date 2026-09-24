Ex-Indian Air Force Officer On Leaving Service To Start Clothing Brand: "Simply Wanted To Pause"

A former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer shared her inspiring journey of leaving a military career and starting a business, revealing that she just wanted to slow down and be near her family. Sharing a video on Instagram, the woman, who goes by the handle @thefaujifounder, said that most of her customers ask how she went from being an Air Force officer to running a clothing store. Addressing those questions, she explained that her exit from the military was a natural process after completing her 14-year Short Service Commission. Once her service concluded, her priorities shifted toward home.

Also read | "My Bengaluru Brain Buffered": Rs 9,000 Monthly Rent For 'Big Room' In Pune Shocks Internet

"Why I left my prestigious job at the Indian Air Force and started a clothing brand??? Absolutely no fancy reason behind the transition," she wrote in the caption of the video. "I simply wanted to pause, be present for my children, spend more time with my loved ones, and build a life in Dehradun, my hometown."

"Sometimes, choosing your family, your roots, and yourself is the biggest career decision you can make. Reels of Instagram, career transition, women who lead, mom life, entrepreneur, life decisions, woman, motherhood, kids, lifestyle."

She said in the video that her house is just 100 metres away from home, adding that she "wanted to pause a little and be available for people I love". "I'm just a mother who wanted to be around her kids, who just wants to slow down," she added.

Also read | "Life Works Much The Same Way": Billionaire Anil Agarwal Shares Lessons Learned From UNO

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

After her video went viral, many online viewers praised her decision, noting that such life decisions take genuine clarity and courage. "The value of time spent with your beloved children and parents can never be measured in money. Only those who live away from their loved ones truly understand its worth," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Switching from military to entrepreneurship is not an easy task. Hats off to ur choice, ma'am," another user commented, praising her choice.

"I am also planning; I am serving in JWO, soon to be retired. Will it be a good idea to start our own business? I need your suggestion, ma'am, please," a third user asked.