Father Exposes Rs 1.5 Lakh 'Mandatory Donation' For 2-Year-Old's Preschool Seat: 'Should Not Be This Expensive'

Education in India, particularly in metro cities, has become increasingly expensive, with skyrocketing school fees burdening parents. Questioning this alarming trend, a father looking to enrol his nearly two-year-old child in a preschool recently shared in a social media post that the school management was demanding Rs 1.5 lakh donation just for admission.

Stating that 'preschool fun' should not be this expensive, the father named Pritesh Lakhani said he had been exploring the preschools, hoping not to change the institution later.

"Rs 1.5 lakh donation to get admission for a 2-year-old kid," wrote Lakhani in an X (formerly Twitter) post. "My daughter turns 2 and we are exploring preschools, hoping we won't have to change later."

Lakhani said one of the parents at the school told him that donation was mandatory or the child is failed during a test, leading to additional charges. He also claimed that the first-year preschool donation fees on top of the admission fees was Rs 1.25 lakh.

"A parent at this school said the donation is mandatory, or they will test your child and you, fail you and charge more. On top of this, first-year preschool donation fees are 1.25 lakh."

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'It's A Crazy World'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that donation had become the norm in the education system where parents were being fleeced.

"Nursery admission in my tier 3 city require a donation around Rs 3 lakhs. It's a crazy world," said one user while another added: "Should be a legal case. What test a two year old can give?"

A third commented: "Donation is mandatory in every aspect of education in India now. Hence people chose homeschooling. But that requires a lot of time from parents."

A fourth said: "Preschool as a concept is not necessary and just exists to milk out more money. Right games/collaboration with other children is what any child should be doing at this age."