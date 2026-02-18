What Is NCERT's New E-Magic Box App And How Will It Help Early Learners?

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered e-Magic Box app to support parents and teachers of children aged 3 to 8 years. The app not only offers learning content but also includes three intelligent bots that respond to questions at any time.

1. The e-Magic Box app includes three AI-powered bots designed to support children, parents, and teachers.

2. Katha Sakhi creates engaging stories and creative content to spark imagination and nurture young minds.

3. Parent Tara assists parents by answering questions and addressing doubts related to raising young children.

4. Teacher Tara helps educators enhance classroom interactions and make learning more meaningful and effective.

5. Users can type in their questions and receive instant, AI-generated responses.

NCERT has made the e-Magic Box accessible through multiple platforms to ensure wide reach. In addition to the mobile app offering learning resources for parents and teachers, the AI bots are available on WhatsApp and Telegram for users who prefer not to download an app. Families can also access features like "Story of the Day," "Song of the Day," and "Question of the Day" through the toll-free IVRS numbers 1800-212-0173 or 15108, making the service accessible even without smartphones.

Along with the app, NCERT has also introduced the 'Kingdom of Learning and Learning' campaign. The campaign encourages parents and teachers to actively interact with the bots and explore the wide range of content available on the platform.