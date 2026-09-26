Man Shares Why Showing Up Matters Most When Life Gets Difficult

Author Sahil Bloom has shared a simple message about the importance of continuing to make an effort, especially when things are difficult. In a post, he said that as he gets older, he has started to realise that showing up is the key to life.

Bloom said showing up may sound simple, but it is surprisingly rare. He explained that it is easy to keep going when people are praising you, the rewards are certain, and progress is clear.

However, he said many people stop when none of these things are present. According to Bloom, only a few people dare to keep showing up during difficult periods.

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Bloom encouraged people to continue making an effort even when the situation is not easy. He said people should show up when things are hard, when nobody is watching, when they do not feel like doing it and when the rewards are uncertain.

Bloom ended his post with the thought that people should never bet against someone who simply keeps showing up. His message focused on continuing to make an effort even when there is no clear reward or progress.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Consistency matters most when the progress isn't obvious yet."

"Honestly, showing up is the force behind your success," added a second user.

A third user noted, "This is something I tell my kids."