Frenchman, 23, Leaves Paris For Mumbai, Shares Experience: 'Moved 7,000 Km, Started A New Job'

A 23-year-old Frenchman has caught social media's attention after relocating 7,000 kms from Paris to Mumbai for a new job. In an Instagram post titled, 'Life of a 23-year-old French boy who just moved from Paris to Mumbai,' Nico revealed that three weeks into his move to a new city and country, he was still navigating his surroundings, learning Hindi, and building a life from scratch.

"I'm 23, moved 7,000 km from Paris to Mumbai, started a new job, met an entirely new group of people and basically had to figure out a new life from scratch," said Nico.

Nico highlighted that sometimes the best decision is the one that makes absolutely no sense when you explain it to everyone back home. However, that was the fun of it.

"Three weeks in, I'm still getting lost, still learning Hindi, still discovering new places every week and still occasionally wondering how I ended up here," he said.

"Sometimes the best decision is the one that makes absolutely no sense when you explain it to everyone back home."

Here Are The 3 Things Nobody Warned Nico About India:

Nico said landing in India means instantly losing your sense of distance. "'It's only 5 km away' means absolutely nothing here," he said

Once in India, Nico said yowillil start planning your day around traffic, heat, tea and wherever the best food is available.

The Frenchman said the old notions and definitions of "normal life" do not apply in India.

Lastly, he highlighted that one might actually start loving being in India.

Check The Post Here:

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'Hope You Have An Amazing Time'

As the post went viral, social media users warmly welcomed Nico, offering him encouragement about adjusting to Mumbai's infamous traffic.

"Welcome to Mumbai, brother. You will get used to the traffic here. In a while lol," said one user, while another added: "Have a good time Nico. This place is nothing like Paris but it will be fun for you."

A third commented: "Wow! So thrilled for you! I hope you have an amazing time experiencing our culture, food, and, most importantly, the people. I really hope Mumbai brings some wonderful people and beautiful experiences your way, and that whenever you eventually head back, you take nothing but good memories and fond moments with you."

A fourth said: "Welcome to India. Hope all is well here! All the best from a French woman settled in India."