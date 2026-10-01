Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Gen Z Founder Allows Employees To Roast Him And Offers Double Salary: 'Take Shots At Me'

A Chandigarh-based founder said he offered double pay to employees who worked on their day off and allowed them to roast him.

Read Time: 2 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
Gen Z Founder Allows Employees To Roast Him And Offers Double Salary: 'Take Shots At Me'
Gen Z founder prioritises employee well-being with unconventional rules (Repersentational Pic).

A Chandigarh-based entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after revealing his unconventional workplace rules aimed at motivating his employees. In an Instagram post, 25-year-old Pratham Jindal claimed that he offers double pay to employees who work on their off days and openly lets his team roast him. His offbeat strategy included features transparent discussions with his team, followed by month-end parties.

The Gen Z founder explained that he was trying to change the narrative surrounding workplaces that often have a rap for being toxic spaces, with strict bosses and unhealthy competition.

"I let my team roast me. I spend money on month-end parties. I talk openly about our numbers. I'm more involved in content than day-to-day operations," Jindal wrote.

He then explained how he treats his employees when they sacrifice their leave to work. "And if someone gives up their day off to work, I believe they should be paid 2X for it."

Jindal admitted that these 'rules' might send other founders into a coma, but this is how he wanted to do things and subsequently implemented them at his organisation.

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | 'Bengaluru's Rental Market Is Ridiculous': Landlord Demands Rs 4 Lakh Deposit For 2BHK Flat

Jindal detailed that rather than getting involved in the day-to-day operations at his firm, he preferred to be more involved with the content strategy.

"I spend money on month-end parties. I talk openly about our numbers. I'm more involved in content than day-to-day operations," he said.

Jindal also shared how he values his employees over "bad" clients. "I always choose to let go of a client than an employee. I don't let my team tolerate a bad client."

"None of these are "rules" for running a business. They're just things I've come to believe after spending the last few years building Praper," he added.

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Workplace Culture, Employee Motivation, Double Pay Policy
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com