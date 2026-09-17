'Stay Wherever You Are': Client's Rude Response To Employee Seeking Leave Viral

Working for rigid clients can often be a challenging experience, especially when they are unwilling to accommodate certain requests of the employees. The environment can quickly turn toxic as employee morale tanks and overall productivity takes a dip. A similar reality was recently highlighted in a social media post, where an employee detailed a tale of their colleague whose planned leave was scrapped at the last moment by the client with a rather rude response.

The employee detailed that they were working for a 'strict' client who required the workers to not only apply for approval for any leave but also put a message in the work group.

"Hi, I work for a company that provides services to a client. The client is very weirdly strict. Whenever we take leave, we not only need approval but also have to post a message in the group stating that we are on leave and specify the type of leave," the employee wrote.

While following the protocol, one of the co-workers applied for leave in advance, but on the day when he was supposed to take the day off, the client intervened.

"One of my friends applied for leave, but it was not approved. However, he had an important personal matter to attend to, so he took the leave anyway. After that, the client told him," they added.

In the WhatsApp message screenshot shared by the user, the client can be seen responding rudely to the employee who was simply taking their planned leave.

"Your leaves were not approved. You may stay wherever you are and not come back here anymore," the client replied.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users slammed the client for being unnecessarily rude to the employee, highlighting that it was a culture issue in India.

"When are they gonna realise leave requests are information, not an actual request?" said one user, while another added: "Just leave the job rather than working for such a company. Your friend should look for a new job and resign immediately."

A third commented: "Companies in India need to get out of slave mentality and need to factor in non-billable time in project deliverable dates. They need to understand that humans can have personal tasks, need breaks, have families, medical conditions, and emergencies to look after."

A fourth said: "Took a mental health day off for a day. Still hear about it from my manager in almost every team meeting about how he is a great boss who lets people take a mental health day. It's been 3 months since I took that leave."