Ex-Civil Servant Explains Reasons For Leaving Government Service: 'Things Take A Toll'

A former civil servant has caught social media's attention after revealing why he quit his government job and returned to the private sector. Bharani Vlsvss, an alumnus of IIT Madras who cleared the civil services examination to join the Indian Trade Service, explained that the disparity between different services was one of the primary reasons for calling time on his government career.

Vlsvss highlighted that two people could enter the field through the same examination by working equally hard, but they may find themselves living 'entirely different lives' because of the service they belong to.

"To begin with, the disparity between the so-called “elite” services and the others under the civil services umbrella.

And I am not talking merely about prestige or perks," said Vlsvss.

Vlsvss said the opportunities, working conditions, institutional standing, and quality of life differed vastly between two government employees.

"Then there is the question of expertise. At a time when governance is becoming increasingly complex, the need for specialists has never been greater. Yet, the system continues to be dominated by generalists, with limited scope for specialists to shape decisions and rise within the institution," he said.

"There is also the question of satisfaction in government. A system where work or no work often makes little difference. Where accountability is uneven. Where professional standing and career progression can depend more on your service than on what you actually do."

Vlsvss said entering the civil services was difficult, but finding a meaningful exit path was an even more difficult job. As you continue, the job takes a toll.

"The longer you stay, the harder it can become to step out and start afresh. Over time, these things take a toll. I have enormous respect for the many good people in government who continue to do meaningful work despite the system.

But respect for individuals does not require silence about institutional problems."

After being part of the system, Vlsvss said he became less convinced that the 'bargain' was worth it. He also advised those preparing for civil services examinations to look beyond it.

"The years spent preparing are some of the prime years of your life. Locking yourself up for years, postponing life and opportunities in pursuit of an examination, is not a decision to be taken lightly. Do not enter the race merely because everyone around you tells you it is the ultimate destination. It isn't."

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Mixed Reactions

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users applauded Vlsvss' courage while others highlighted that he should have attempted to change the system while being inside it.

"The courage and honestly is very evident in this message. Thank you for talking about it," said one user, while another added: "Quitting does not change anything. You have to fight against the system, change it and make it professional."

A third commented: "Rare courage to say this out loud. Your point about generalists crowding out specialists, just when governance needs depth most, is the one that will stay with me."

A fourth said: "If you can clear UPSC, you can do well anywhere. Just maintain your optimism, take momentary setbacks in stride and and keep working hard!"