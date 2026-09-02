"Rs 94,000 Per Month": 27-Year-Old Woman Reveals Salary, Perks After 2.5 Years In Government Banking

A 27-year-old bank officer has offered social media users a glimpse into her career, salary and benefits after spending around two and a half years in the banking sector. Aastha, who works as a government bank officer, shared a video on Instagram explaining how much she earns and the perks she receives as part of her job. The post quickly caught the attention of viewers, particularly those preparing for banking and government recruitment exams.

In the video, Aastha revealed that her gross monthly salary is around Rs 94,000. She also said that approximately Rs 14,000 is contributed towards her National Pension System (NPS) every month.

Introducing the video, she wrote, "I am 27. Here's how much I earn as a government banker."

However, according to Aastha, her salary is only one part of the overall benefits that come with the job. She said her employer also provides various allowances and reimbursements, including those for petrol, newspapers, telephone expenses, entertainment and medical costs.

Taking her salary, allowances and other benefits into account, Aastha said her overall annual compensation works out to around Rs 12 lakh.

Watch the video here:

Her video sparked considerable interest online. While some users were curious about the specifics of her job and salary structure, others saw her story as an encouraging example for those hoping to enter the banking sector.

One user asked which examination she had cleared, while another wanted to know about her exact job role.

A third user sought clarification about the salary figure, asking whether the stated gross salary included components such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and conveyance.

Banking Jobs in India

Banking jobs remain one of the most sought-after career options in India. For millions of graduates, a bank job means stability, status, and a clear growth path. The biggest draw is job security. Public sector banks like SBI, PNB, Bank of Baroda and others offer lifetime security, a good salary under the bipartite settlement, pension benefits, housing allowance, medical cover and low-interest loans.

Second is prestige and work-life balance. A PO (Probationary Officer) or Clerk in a nationalised bank carries strong social respect, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Compared to high-pressure corporate jobs, banking offers fixed hours, holidays, and transferable postings across India. Third is accessibility. IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO and RBI Grade B exams are open to any graduate, regardless of engineering, commerce or arts background.