Delhi Woman Quits Government Bank Job, Says "Time To Choose Mental Peace"

A 29-year-old Delhi woman, who is also quite active on social media, opened up about quitting her well-paying government job and shared her journey of choosing mental peace over financial stability.

Vaani, a probationary officer at Punjab National Bank (PNB) since 2022, recalled how she landed the job and what compelled her to leave. In a series of social media posts, she revealed that although the role offered financial security and improved her lifestyle, it took a heavy toll on her mental health.

"Not all heroes wear capes... some just quit jobs. So I closed the chapter that was no longer serving me," she captioned her Instagram post.

She joined the bank in 2022 after clearing the IBPS exam and, after a year of rigorous training, was posted in Meerut as a Scale One Officer, commonly known as a probationary officer. At her branch, she was placed in charge of loans.

Ms Vaani described the job as mentally draining and thankless, which gradually changed her personality. "I used to be such a happy-go-lucky person, but over the past three years, I had slowly started hating the person I was becoming. I became grumpy and easily annoyed. It was time to choose mental peace over financial stability," she said.

She mentioned that her choice was not meant to demotivate anyone because people have different experiences.

"But this is how I felt, and I don't regret my decision even a bit. And trust me, the happiness and mental peace you get after leaving a place where you don't belong is far superior to any regret you might have," she continued.

In the next post, her caption read, "Sab log judge karte hai without stepping into the other person's shoes (People are quick to judge others).

"I got this job with hard work, and it was like my dream job, but I never imagined the reality would be different," she said.

In a separate post, Ms Vaani admitted that she quit without a solid Plan B, but expressed gratitude for her family's support: "Choosing peace over money wasn't an easy decision. But fortunately, my family was supportive. They had seen me struggle for years to achieve that job and they understood that if at this point I'm willing to give up then I'm actually not satisfied by it."

She added: "The bank gave me a lot in terms of financial stability. I managed my expenses, I travelled and earned by place in this competitive world. But somehow I wasn't meant to be a part of it. People need to stop glorifying working under pressure."

Ms Vaani co-manages the Instagram page @pestolicious alongside her partner Saavi. Their platform focuses on food, travel, and lifestyle content, capturing the essence of life. Her Instagram page has over 80k followers.