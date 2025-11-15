Brazilian Fitness Influencer Diana Areas, 39, Dies After Fall From High-Rise

Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness influencer Diana Areas, who had over 200,000 Instagram followers, died this week after reportedly falling from her high-rise apartment in Rio de Janeiro. The 39-year-old was found outside the Unique Towers condominium on Thursday, according to reports in the New York Post and People magazine, which cited local Brazilian media.

Before the incident, authorities had responded to an emergency call at Areas' residence, where she was discovered with cuts on her body. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but reportedly left the facility without being formally discharged. No additional details have been released by officials regarding the sequence of events that led to her death, as per the People Magazine.

Areas was well known in Brazil's fitness community for sharing workout routines, lifestyle tips, and bodybuilding progress with her large online audience. News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from fans on social media, many expressing shock and sympathy for her family.

Many of Areas' followers have been leaving heartfelt tributes in the comments of her Instagram posts. One user wrote in Portuguese, "Rest in peace, my friend. May your soul find calm with our Father. Sorry we couldn't help you." Another commented, "I can't believe you're gone. Rest in peace, beautiful," while a third simply expressed disbelief, saying, "I can't believe it."

Another wrote, "Today our profession loses a great nutritionist. A woman who left a mark on the lives of many through the care, knowledge and affection with which she did her work. May God comfort the family and all who lived with her. Your dedication will continue to inspire those who pursue the same purpose."

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.