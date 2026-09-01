'Am I Overreacting?': Boss' Harsh Response To Family Emergency Leaves Employee Confused

A business development executive has sought the internet's help to determine whether they were overreacting after their boss sent a rather harsh message during a family emergency. In a social media post, the employee detailed that they worked for a small sister company of a software company. Since their mother had been unwell, they had to travel to their hometown most weekends to care for her, having lost their father a few years ago.

Due to a sudden family medical emergency requiring their mother's hospitalisation, the employee said they had to return to their hometown. They notified the director at 3 am that they would be absent from the office. However, the response left them feeling weird.

"She replied: “Ok. But what about the closure of this month?” That response really upset me. I understand that month-end sales closure is important, and I'm not saying the company shouldn't care about work," the employee said.

"But when someone tells you their mother has been hospitalised in an emergency, I expected at least something like, “Take care of your mom, we'll discuss the closure later." Maybe I'm taking it too personally, so I want some honest opinions."

The employee said they were feeling hurt because the director already knew about their mother's health. Additionally, the company delayed the salary on a few occasions, which added to the frustration.

"I also have some existing concerns about delayed salary and unpaid sales incentives. Am I overreacting, or does this indicate poor workplace culture?" they said.

"I'm wondering whether I'm angry mainly because of this one message, or because this incident brought back all the frustration I already have about how I've been treated at work."

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'Family Over Anything'

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the individual, stating that they should always prioritise family over the company.

"No. These people at the top have sold their souls for money. They are all the same," said one user, while another added: "Please change the company. There are some good companies in India which have flexibility. We earn and live for our family, so be selfish and move to a better company."

A third commented: "You are not taking it personally, big bro. Family over anything, any job. I've seen a similar situation. My upper senior, her grandma was very ill, and she wasn't able to perform well. She did message the team, and they apparently told her that she was faking."

A fourth said: "Leave bro, this organisation is not good. They don't care about your emotions. Your family. They only want their money."