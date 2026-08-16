Indian Woman In US Says She Learned Confidence Is A Skill From American Colleagues

An Indian woman working in the US has shared how her American colleagues changed the way she looks at confidence at work. Harini, who said she is the only Indian in her office, reflected on how she was taught to speak only after being completely sure about something.

In a video shared on Instagram, Harini said that she initially thought her American colleagues knew something that she did not. She later realised that the difference was often their comfort in sharing their opinions before having all the answers.

She said that she is the only Indian in her entire office, and for years she thought that her American peers knew something which she did not. She added that it was not that she did not know anything, but they were more comfortable speaking before they had all the answers.

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Harini said that while growing up in India, she was taught to think twice before speaking and not speak until she was too sure about something.

She added that this mindset helped her in school but she felt it was taking her nowhere in the workplace.

She noted that an idea never gets a chance to surface if it is never shared. Harini clarified that this does not mean one should pretend to know everything, rather, one should not wait to be absolutely certain before expressing a view.

According to her, while a person waits for the perfect moment or phrasing, someone else often moves the discussion forward.

Reflecting on her own experience, Harini mentioned that she now believes self-confidence is a skill. She explained that she used to think self-confidence was innate, but later realized it could be learned and developed.

Social Media Reaction

Many users who saw the post responded to Harini's words, finding her experience relatable.

One user commented, "This is so true."

Another user noted, "They speak their mind out. We were raised to hold on until we're too sure."

"Confidence is a skill," added a third user.