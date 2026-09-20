NRI Returns To India After Years In US, Struggles With Loneliness: "I Feel Like I Don't Belong Here"

Returning to India after years of living abroad was supposed to bring one NRI closer to home and family. Instead, six months after moving back from the US, the Reddit user says he is struggling with loneliness and wondering whether returning was the right decision. "I came back mainly because my parents were worried about me, and I also wanted to be closer to home and take care of myself. At the time, coming back felt like the right thing to do," he wrote in the post.

However, adjusting to life in India has been far more difficult than he expected. One of his biggest challenges has been rebuilding his social circle. His old friends have moved on with their lives, and many are now busy with their own work, relationships and responsibilities.

"I understand that people are busy and that life changes, but after repeatedly trying, it starts to feel like I'm the only one who cares about maintaining these friendships. Even my relationship with my brother feels different now. I thought coming home would make me feel closer to my family, but somehow I feel more disconnected than I expected," he added.

Meanwhile, memories of his life in the US have become harder to ignore. He had established a routine there, enjoyed greater independence and had people around him. He also felt that his life was progressing in a particular direction.

"Now I keep wondering if I made a mistake by leaving. I know I can't go back and change the decision, and I don't want to blame my parents either. They were genuinely worried about me and wanted me home. But emotionally, this transition has been much harder than I imagined," the user wrote.

See the post here:

He turned to Reddit to ask others who had experienced a similar reverse-migration journey how they dealt with loneliness after returning to India. He also wanted to know how people rebuilt their social lives after moving back, developed a new sense of belonging and eventually decided whether to remain in India or move abroad again.

The post attracted several responses from users offering different perspectives.

One person suggested that he give himself more time, explore different parts of India and focus on meeting new people rather than trying to recreate the social life he had before leaving. Others questioned whether returning to the US was still an option for him. Another user suggested considering other countries if going back to the US was not possible.

A third person said, "We are like zoo animals—some adapt fast, some adapt late, but the brain eases in after a while, like it or not. You're experiencing reverse culture shock: you evolved abroad, while life at home moved on. Drop the one-sided friendships, build new routines around shared hobbies, and give yourself a full year to adjust before deciding whether to stay or leave again."

A fourth added, "Same here, I actually came back in February. Unlike you, though, I didn't really have a choice; I had to come back because I couldn't find a job that would sponsor my visa. In Bangalore now. Been keeping busy by going to tech events and taking pottery classes on the weekends."