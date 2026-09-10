NEET UG Counselling 2026: Medical Counselling Committee Releases NRI Round 2 Eligible Candidate List

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the list of candidates eligible for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2. The list includes 135 candidates whose category has been provisionally changed from Indian to NRI after scrutiny of their documents. The conversion applies specifically to the 2026-27 undergraduate medical counselling process and will remain subject to verification at the time of admission. Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 provisional seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on September 11. Candidates who participated in the choice-filling process can check the allotment result through the official MCC website once released.

Click here: NEET UG 2026 Round 2 NRI Eligible Candidates List

NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

Seat matrix verification: September 1 to 2, 2026

September 1 to 2, 2026 Registration and payment: September 3 to 8, 2026

September 3 to 8, 2026 Choice filling: September 3 to 9, 2026

September 3 to 9, 2026 Choice locking: September 8 to 9, 2026

September 8 to 9, 2026 Seat allotment processing: September 9 to 10, 2026

September 9 to 10, 2026 Round 2 result: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Reporting/joining: September 12 to 18, 2026

September 12 to 18, 2026 Verification of joined candidates by institutes: September 19, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Round 2 Eligible Candidate List: How to Check

Candidates can check the Round 2 eligible candidate list and verify their details by following these steps:

Visit the official MCC NEET UG counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Find the notice for the NEET UG 2026 Round 2 eligible candidate list.

Click on the link to open the candidate list PDF.

Download the PDF and search for your name or relevant details.

Keep a copy of the list for future reference.

The list contains 135 candidates who have been provisionally converted from the Indian category to the NRI category after MCC scrutinised the documents submitted by them. Candidates allotted NRI seats will have to produce the original documents submitted during the NRI scrutiny process when reporting to the allotted college. Failure to produce the required documents may result in cancellation of admission.