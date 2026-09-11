NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is scheduled to release the NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 today, September 11, 2026. Candidates who registered for the second round of counselling will be able to check their allotment status through the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in. The result will indicate the medical or dental college allotted to eligible candidates based on their NEET UG rank, choices filled, category and seat availability. Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 2 will have to report to their respective colleges between September 12 and September 18, 2026.

MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to Check?

Candidates can follow these steps to check the Round 2 seat allotment result:

Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the MCC NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter the required login credentials and click on Submit.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the allotted college and other details carefully.

Download the result page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates who are allotted seats in Round 2 can report to their respective colleges from September 12 to September 18, 2026. The institutes will verify the data of joined candidates on September 19, 2026.

NEET UG Counselling 2026: 30 Seats Added In Round 2

For Round 2 of NEET UG counselling, MCC has added 30 more seats, and candidates were allowed to exercise choice filling for the newly added seats. As per the details shown in the report, 15 seats have been added at Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute Office, Bagalkote.

Another 7 seats have been added at Government Medical College, Chapra (Saran), while 8 seats have been added at Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur.

Candidates facing technical issues, doubts or counselling-related queries can contact the MCC helpline or email the counselling authorities. They should keep their application details ready while seeking assistance.