NMC Adds 13,186 MBBS Seats, Taking Total To 1,40,214; Karnataka Gets Highest 1,650

NEET UG Medical Admissions 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 13,186 additional MBBS seats for 2026-27, taking the total to 1,40,214 seats across 836 medical colleges, excluding Institutes of National Importance (INIs). Of the new seats, 2,786 have been added in 445 government colleges, taking their total to 63,971, while 10,400 have been added in 391 private colleges, taking their total to 76,243. The move aims to accommodate more students as NEET UG counselling for the 2026-27 academic session 2026-27 is underway.

The NMC has released the updated Seat Matrix for undergraduate (MBBS) courses for the academic year 2026-27, as of September 1, 2026. The updated Seat Matrix incorporates permissions granted for the establishment of new medical colleges offering MBBS courses and increases in the annual intake capacity of existing medical colleges.

Karnataka tops the list of states with 1,650 additional MBBS seats, taking its total to 15,745 seats across 76 medical colleges. Tamil Nadu follows with 1,250 additional seats, taking its total to 14,299. Bihar ranks third with 1,240 additional seats, while Uttar Pradesh has added 1,200 seats. The NMC has clarified that the Seat Matrix may be revised based on subsequent decisions of the Appeal Committee(s) or any other competent authority. Any revised Seat Matrix will be uploaded on the official NMC website and will have to be considered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the respective state counselling committees for counselling and admission.

In case any counselling committee notices a discrepancy or deviation in the approved Seat Matrix, the matter must be referred to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for clarification. Counselling committees have also been directed not to permit admissions against seats exceeding the number of seats approved and notified by the MARB.

Colleges Asked To Verify Details

All medical colleges have been advised to verify their institutional details in the Seat Matrix and report any discrepancies or omissions to the President or Director of the MARB, preferably before the commencement of counselling.

For the academic year 2026-27, admissions must be made only against seats that have been approved and notified by the MARB, as amended from time to time.

The NMC has further cautioned medical colleges against admitting students beyond their approved annual intake. Such admissions would constitute non-compliance with the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the applicable regulations and may attract regulatory and penal action.