MBBS Seat Matrix Updated For 2026-27; Check Key Instructions For Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the updated Seat Matrix for Undergraduate (MBBS) courses for the academic year 2026-27, as on September 1, 2026. The updated Seat Matrix incorporates permissions granted for the establishment of new Medical (MBBS) Colleges and an increase in the annual intake capacity of existing Medical (MBBS) Colleges.

The updated seat Matrix, issued through a public notice dated September 10, covers MBBS courses, excluding Institutes of National Importance (INIs). The matrix includes the permissions granted by the MARB, the 1st Appeal Committee of the NMC, and the 2nd Appeal Committee of the MoH&FW.

The Commission has clarified that the Seat Matrix may be revised based on subsequent decisions of the Appeal Committee(s) or any other competent authority. Any revised Seat Matrix will be uploaded on the official NMC website and will have to be considered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the respective State Counselling Committees for counselling and admission.

In case any counselling committee notices a discrepancy or deviation in the approved Seat Matrix, the matter must be referred to the MARB for clarification. Counselling committees have also been directed not to permit admissions against seats exceeding the number of seats approved and notified by the MARB.

Colleges Asked To Verify Details

All medical colleges have been advised to verify their institutional details in the Seat Matrix and report any discrepancies or omissions to the President/Director, MARB, preferably before the commencement of counselling.

For the academic year 2026-27, admissions must be made only for seats that have been approved and notified by the MARB, as amended from time to time.

The NMC has further cautioned medical colleges against admitting students beyond their approved annual intake. Such admissions would constitute non-compliance with the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019 and the applicable regulations and may attract regulatory and penal action.

The commission has also directed private medical colleges that have been granted permission for establishing a new MBBS college or increasing their annual intake, but have not yet furnished the requisite Electronic Bank Guarantee (E-Bank Guarantee), to submit the same in favour of the Director, MARB, NMC, within seven days from the date of issuance of the public notice.

The details of the E-Bank Guarantee must also be sent via email to the concerned NMC officials. The Letter of Permission (LoP) will be issued by the MARB only after the requisite E-Bank Guarantee has been received, verified and found to be in order.