Bihar Gets 100 More MBBS Seats As NMC Approves Two Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued Letters of Permission (LoPs) for the establishment of two new medical colleges in Bihar, Government Medical College, Chhapra (Saran), and Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital, Samastipur, with an annual intake of 50 MBBS seats each for the academic year 2026-27.

Earlier, applications had been submitted to the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of the NMC seeking permission to establish the two new medical colleges, each with an annual intake of 100 MBBS seats.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda for granting permission for the colleges.

Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital in Samastipur and Government Medical College, Chhapra (Saran), have now been granted permission to admit 50 MBBS students each from the academic session 2026-27.

"This decision is an important step towards expanding medical education in Bihar, strengthening healthcare facilities, and creating new opportunities for the youth," the Chief Minister said.

With MBBS classes starting at these colleges, students from Samastipur and Chhapra districts will have the opportunity to pursue medical education closer to home.

With the colleges starting operations, the availability of specialised doctors is expected to increase, benefiting patients by improving access to better healthcare and treatment.

The decision is significant for Bihar's medical education sector, and there are expectations that the number of MBBS seats will increase further in the future.