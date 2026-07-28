MBBS Admissions: Disability Certificate Renamed As Eligibility Certificate

MBBS Admissions 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has notified the Guidelines on Assessment of Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) for Admission to the MBBS Course, 2026, introducing a competency-based framework for evaluating candidates seeking admission under the PwBD quota.

According to the Commission, the revised framework aims to ensure that persons with benchmark disabilities receive equal opportunities in medical education while maintaining the standards of undergraduate medical training, professional competence, and patient safety.

Functional Competency To Determine Eligibility

One of the key changes introduced by the guidelines is that eligibility for MBBS admission will no longer be determined solely based on the percentage or category of disability mentioned in the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) Card or other disability certificates.

Instead, Medical Assessment Boards will conduct a functional competency assessment to evaluate whether a candidate can acquire and perform the essential competencies prescribed under the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum, with or without reasonable accommodation and assistive technology.

"The determination of eligibility shall not rest solely upon the numerical percentage or category of disability reflected in the UDID Card or other disability certification," the guidelines state.

While benchmark disability under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, will continue to determine eligibility for reservation under the PwBD category, admission to the MBBS course will depend on an objective assessment of the candidate's functional abilities.

'Disability Certificate' Renamed As 'Eligibility Certificate'

The NMC has also changed the terminology used during the admission process.

The document issued by designated Medical Assessment Boards, commonly referred to as a "Disability Certificate," will now be known as an "Eligibility Certificate."

According to the Commission, the revised name reflects the certificate's purpose of determining a candidate's eligibility for admission based on functional assessment rather than merely certifying the existence or extent of disability.

Assessment Centres Expanded From 16 To 61

To improve accessibility and ensure uniform assessments across the country, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has expanded the number of designated assessment centres from 16 to 61.

These centres, referred to as Medical Assessment Boards, will carry out functional assessments in accordance with the new guidelines. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) may notify additional assessment boards in the future.

Balancing Inclusion With Patient Safety

The Commission reiterated that persons with benchmark disabilities are entitled to equality, dignity, non-discrimination and reasonable accommodation under the Constitution and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

At the same time, it emphasised that medical education requires students to acquire clinical knowledge, professional skills, communication abilities, and ethical values necessary for the safe practice of medicine.

"Disability shall not, by itself, constitute a ground for exclusion from medical education," the guidelines state, adding that eligibility should instead be determined through an objective assessment of functional competencies while considering reasonable accommodation, assistive technology, environmental accessibility, and advances in rehabilitation science.

Guidelines Applicable To Multiple Stakeholders

The guidelines apply to candidates seeking MBBS admission under the PwBD category, all NMC-recognised medical colleges, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), State Counselling Authorities, Medical Assessment Boards and every authority involved in the assessment, counselling, admission or certification of PwBD candidates.