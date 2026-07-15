MBBS Admissions 2026-27: 9,911 Seats Added, Total At 1,36,939, Check State-Wise Seat Matrix

MBBS Admissions 2026-27: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the state-wise MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the latest data, 9,911 new MBBS seats have been added to 1,27,028 renewed seats, taking the total number of MBBS seats to 1,36,939 across 823 medical colleges, excluding the Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

The seat matrix includes approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the establishment of new medical colleges, as well as for an increase in the number of seats in existing MBBS colleges.

States With The Highest Increase In MBBS Seats

Among all states, Karnataka recorded the highest increase, with 1,300 additional MBBS seats, taking its total to 15,395. Tamil Nadu follows with 950 new seats, raising its total to 13,999, while Rajasthan has added 900 seats, increasing its total to 8,080.

Other states witnessing significant growth include West Bengal, which gained 825 seats (total: 7,200); Telangana, which added 810 seats (total: 10,250); and Uttar Pradesh, where 800 seats have been added, taking the total to 14,000. Bihar has received 740 new seats, raising its total to 4,160, while Maharashtra has added 400 seats, taking its total MBBS seat count to 13,099.

Admissions Only Against Approved Intake

The NMC has directed all medical colleges to ensure that admissions are made strictly against the number of seats approved by MARB for the 2026-27 academic session.

"Under no circumstances shall admissions be made in excess of the approved intake capacity. Any admission made beyond the approved number of seats shall be treated as a violation of the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the regulations framed thereunder, and shall attract appropriate regulatory and penal action against the defaulting Medical College/Institution," the Commission said.