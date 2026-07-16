MBBS Admissions 2026-27: Check The Top 10 States With The Most MBBS Seats

MBBS Admissions 2026-27: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results by July 20. More than 20 lakh candidates are awaiting their scorecards. Following the declaration of the results, the counselling process for admission to undergraduate medical courses will begin.

Ahead of the counselling, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the state-wise MBBS seat matrix for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the latest data, 9,911 new MBBS seats have been added to 1,27,028 renewed seats, taking the total number of MBBS seats to 1,36,939 across 823 medical colleges, excluding the Institutes of National Importance (INIs).

The seat matrix includes approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the establishment of new medical colleges as well as the expansion of MBBS seats in existing institutions.

States Recording Highest Increase In MBBS Seats

Among all states, Karnataka has recorded the highest increase, with 1,300 new MBBS seats, taking its total to 15,395. Tamil Nadu follows with 950 additional seats, raising its total to 13,999, while Rajasthan has added 900 seats, taking its total to 8,080.

Other states witnessing significant growth include West Bengal, which gained 825 seats (total: 7,200); Telangana, which added 810 seats (total: 10,250); and Uttar Pradesh, where 800 seats have been added, taking the total to 14,000. Bihar has received 740 new seats, raising its total to 4,160, while Maharashtra has added 400 seats, taking its total MBBS seat count to 13,099.

Top 10 States With The Highest Number of MBBS Seats

Karnataka - 15,395

Uttar Pradesh - 14,000

Tamil Nadu - 13,999

Maharashtra - 13,099

Telangana - 10,250

Rajasthan - 8,080

Gujarat - 7,750

Andhra Pradesh - 7,465

West Bengal - 7,200

Madhya Pradesh - 6,020

The NMC has directed all medical colleges to ensure that admissions are made strictly against the number of seats approved by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the 2026-27 academic session.

"Under no circumstances shall admissions be made in excess of the approved intake capacity. Any admission made beyond the approved number of seats shall be treated as a violation of the provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and the regulations framed thereunder, and shall attract appropriate regulatory and penal action against the defaulting Medical College/Institution," the Commission said.