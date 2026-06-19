No Room For Paper Leaks, Malpractice: Inside NEET UG Re-Test's Security Fortress

NEET UG Re-Examination 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put in place an extensive multi-layered security and mo​nitoring framework for the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, deploying over 2 lakh personnel and implementing measures such as CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based biometric authentication and GPS-enabled transportation of examination materials. The pen-and-paper examination will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for more than 22.79 lakh candidates across India and abroad.

The agency said it is fully prepared for the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

Over 2 Lakh Personnel Mobilised

The conduct of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination involves coordination among multiple agencies and levels of administration across the country.

The arrangements include:

674 City Coordinators overseeing city-level operations

6,669 Observers deployed for independent oversight at examination centres

Centre Superintendents and Invigilators at every test centre

District administrations, police forces and escort teams for the secure transportation of confidential examination materials

According to the agency, more than 2 lakh personnel have been mobilised to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination for 22.79 lakh candidates.

Multi-Layered Security And Monitoring Framework



To ensure a fair and transparent examination process, the agency has implemented several security measures:

End-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols

GPS-enabled vehicles with police escorts for the transportation of examination materials

CCTV surveillance at all examination centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms

Mandatory frisking using high-sensitivity metal detectors before entry

Enhanced manpower and equipment deployment at every centre

Aadhaar-based biometric authentication to prevent impersonation

Real-time monitoring through centralised control systems

The agency is also actively monitoring social media platforms to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. It said complaints have been filed with cyber-crime authorities, including the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Strict action is being taken against those involved in unlawful activities.

Biometric Verification Exceptions

Candidates whose biometric verification cannot be completed at the examination centre due to technical malfunction of devices, poor fingerprint quality, UIDAI connectivity issues or any physical inability will not be denied entry to the examination hall.

Such candidates will be required to submit a written undertaking, the format of which will be available with the Centre Superintendent or Observer, and will then be permitted to take the examination. Manual identity verification will be carried out using valid documents.

Candidate-Centric Facilitation Measures



Considering the large number of candidates and prevailing summer conditions, the following arrangements have been made at examination centres:

Reliable power backup, including generators

Adequate electricity, lighting and fans

Wall clocks in examination rooms to help candidates track time

Drinking water, sanitation facilities and on-site medical support

Candidates may carry a transparent water bottle

Additional biometric machines and trained personnel for faster verification

Diabetic candidates are allowed to carry sugar tablets and fruits such as bananas, apples and oranges along with a transparent water bottle, in accordance with NTA guidelines

Reporting Time And Entry Schedule

Candidates must report to their examination centres between 11 am and 1:30 pm.

The entry gates will close at 1:30 pm sharp, and no candidate will be permitted entry thereafter under any circumstances.

To facilitate timely entry, candidates have been advised to:

Report early if wearing customary or religious attire, full-sleeve clothing or woollens to allow sufficient time for frisking

Verify the exact examination centre address from the admit card, as map applications may display incorrect locations for some centres

Carry a printed copy of the admit card, one original valid photo ID and two passport-size photographs for affixing on the attendance sheet

Key Advisory For Candidates

Candidates appearing for the re-examination have been advised to:

Reach the examination centre well before the reporting window, keeping traffic and weather conditions in mind

Follow the prescribed dress code and permissible-items guidelines available on the official website

Carry only permitted items

Avoid bringing mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, jewellery, metallic accessories and food packets into the examination hall

Rely only on official communications issued through the NEET website

Not fall prey to rumours or fraudulent claims regarding question paper leaks and immediately report suspicious messages or channels to the agency or cyber-crime authorities

Remain calm and trust their preparation

For concerns related to mental well-being, candidates may contact Tele-MANAS (14416), the 24x7 national mental health helpline.

Commitment To Fair Conduct



The National Testing Agency reiterated its commitment to conducting NEET (UG) 2026 with integrity, transparency and operational efficiency. It said the entire administrative machinery stands ready to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examination across India and abroad on June 21, 2026.