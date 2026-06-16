NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 10 Lakh Students Download Admit Cards; NTA Issues Update

With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has said that more than 10 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards within about 24 hours of the release of the hall ticket download facility.

The agency shared the update amid reports from some students who faced difficulties accessing their admit cards due to heavy traffic on the website.

In a statement, NTA said, "More than 10 lakh students have downloaded their Admit Cards for NEET UG 2026 in about 24 hours since the launch of the Admit Card download facility. Our tech teams are monitoring the loads on the servers and NTA will ensure that all candidates get their Admit Cards well in time for the Examination."

Students Report Technical Glitches

Several candidates took to social media to report slow website performance and difficulties in downloading their admit cards. Some students said they encountered server-related issues while attempting to log in and access their hall tickets.

The agency acknowledged these concerns and said its technical teams are continuously monitoring server loads to minimise disruptions.

NTA Assures Timely Access

Earlier, NTA had informed that nearly four lakh candidates had downloaded their admit cards shortly after the facility was launched. The agency also apologised for the inconvenience caused by technical issues and assured students that efforts were underway to resolve all problems.

NTA reiterated that all eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards before the examination date.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam will be held on June 21 at centres across the country. Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards as early as possible and regularly check official NTA channels for updates related to the examination.