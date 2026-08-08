NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Reset Option Available Till August 12

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has activated the Registration Reset option for NEET Undergraduate Counselling 2026 Round 1. The facility has been introduced to help candidates who may have inadvertently entered incorrect information or selected the wrong options while completing the registration process.

According to the official notice, eligible candidates can rectify their registration details by using the unlock/re-set registration option. The correction window will remain available until 11 AM on August 12, 2026. Candidates have also been advised to regularly visit the MCC website for the latest counselling-related announcements and updates.

Click here: NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Link

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

Registration & Fee Payment: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 03:00 PM)

August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 03:00 PM) Payment Facility Closes: August 12, 2026 (06:00 PM)

August 12, 2026 (06:00 PM) Choice Filling: August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM)

August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM) Choice Locking: August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM)

August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM) Seat Allotment Processing: August 13 to August 16, 2026

August 13 to August 16, 2026 Round 1 Result: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Reporting/Joining: August 18 to August 22, 2026

August 18 to August 22, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: August 23, 2026

Who Can Use the Registration Reset Facility?

The Registration Reset option is intended for candidates who:

Entered incorrect information while registering.

Selected the wrong options during the registration process.

Need to rectify their registration details before the Round 1 deadline.

MCC has also advised all candidates to regularly check the official website for any further notifications, revised schedules or counselling-related announcements. Candidates requiring corrections in their Round 1 registration should use the reset facility before 11 AM on August 12, 2026.