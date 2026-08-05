MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Starts Today: Check Complete Schedule

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 process from today, August 5, for admission to 15% All India Quota (AIQ), 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, BDS and B.Sc Nursing courses.

As per the official schedule, candidates can complete registration and fee payment from August 5 to August 12, while choice filling and locking will remain open from August 6 to August 13. The Round 1 seat allotment will be processed between August 13 and 16, with the result scheduled for August 17. Candidates must complete the counselling process through the official MCC portal.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

Registration & Fee Payment: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 03:00 PM)

August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 03:00 PM) Payment Facility Closes: August 12, 2026 (06:00 PM)

August 12, 2026 (06:00 PM) Choice Filling: August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM)

August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM) Choice Locking: August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM)

August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM) Seat Allotment Processing: August 13 to August 16, 2026

August 13 to August 16, 2026 Round 1 Result: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Reporting/Joining: August 18 to August 22, 2026

August 18 to August 22, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: August 23, 2026

How to Apply for NEET UG Counselling 2026?

Candidates can check these steps to fill their registration form for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 and pay the required fee:

Visit the official MCC counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Register using your NEET UG 2026 credentials.

Complete the application form and pay the counselling fee.

Fill and lock your preferred colleges and courses.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Wait for the Round 1 seat allotment result and report to the allotted institute if selected.

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2026

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for admission and verification:

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

NEET UG 2026 Scorecard/Rank Letter

Class 10 Certificate (Date of Birth proof)

Class 12 Marksheet and Passing Certificate

Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Passport/Voter ID/Driving Licence)

Passport-size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter downloaded from the MCC portal

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), if applicable

PwBD Certificate, if applicable

Any other certificate required by the allotted institute

Candidates must pay the counselling registration fee and refundable security deposit online while registering. The fee varies depending on the category and the type of institution selected, such as 15% AIQ, Central Universities, Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER. MCC has advised candidates to pay the required amount only through the official counselling portal.