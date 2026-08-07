MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: OCI And NRI Candidates Must Verify Documents For NRI Eligibility

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued an important notice for Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) candidates participating in the counselling process. According to the notification dated August 6, 2026, candidates seeking admission under the NRI quota must complete document verification through the NRI Document Verification Team of MCC before participating in the choice-filling process.

The committee has clarified that OCI and NRI candidates are required to get their credentials verified to establish their eligibility under the NRI category wherever applicable. The verification process is mandatory and should be completed well in advance to avoid any inconvenience during counselling.

Once the verification of documents is successfully completed and the candidate's NRI eligibility is confirmed, they will be able to view both NRI quota seats and Indian Unreserved (UR) seats during the choice-filling process. This will allow eligible candidates to exercise their preferences from among all the seats displayed on the counselling portal.

Click here: Notice for OCI and NRI Document Verification

OCI and NRI Candidates Must Complete Document Verification

As per the official notice, candidates who wish to be considered under the NRI quota should ensure that they complete the document verification process before the counselling schedule progresses to choice filling. The committee has advised candidates not to wait until the last moment, as pending verification may affect their ability to access NRI quota seats during counselling.

The verification will be carried out by the NRI Document Verification Team of MCC, which will examine the submitted credentials and confirm whether the applicant fulfils the eligibility criteria prescribed for the NRI category.

Select 'Yes' for NRI Quota During Registration

MCC has also instructed candidates to carefully select "Yes" for the question "Whether you want to apply for NRI Quota seats" while registering for counselling. Selecting this option will enable eligible candidates to be considered for NRI quota seats after successful verification.

The committee has reiterated that all OCI and NRI candidates should complete the verification process well before choice filling begins to ensure a smooth counselling experience and avoid any last-minute issues.