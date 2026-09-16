AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Result Out, Check Seat Allotment

Candidates waiting for admission updates under AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 can now check their Round 1 seat allotment status. The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has announced the seat allotment result, and candidates who participated in the counselling process can view their results by visiting the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

The counselling was conducted for admission to AYUSH undergraduate courses under the All India Quota (AIQ). The process covers seats in government and government-aided colleges, deemed universities, central universities and national institutes.

The Round 1 allotment result has been prepared after considering various factors such as candidates' NEET UG marks, rank, choices filled during counselling, availability of seats and reservation guidelines. Candidates who have been allotted seats will now have to complete the admission process as per the schedule released by AACCC.

To check the AYUSH NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates need to visit the official AACCC website. On the homepage, they should go to the AYUSH UG Counselling section and click on the Round 1 seat allotment result link. After this, candidates will have to enter their login details, including roll number and password.

The allotment status will appear on the screen after successful login. Candidates should download their seat allotment offer letter and keep a copy of it for future reference.

Candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report to their respective institutes and complete the admission formalities between September 17 and September 23, 2026. They should carry all required documents and follow the instructions issued by the allotted college.